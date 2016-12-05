Business

Charter Oak to open branch at Mohegan Sun

Published December 05. 2016 7:09PM | Updated December 05. 2016 8:58PM

By Lee Howard  Day staff writer

Mohegan — The fast-expanding network of Charter Oak Federal Credit Union branches will include a full-service facility at Mohegan Sun next year.

Expected to open next spring, the credit union's 16th branch will exclusively service Mohegan Sun employees as well as tribal members and tribal workers. Full details of the 850-square-foot branch, including how many people it will employ and hours of operation, have not yet been finalized, said Tony Cronin, assistant vice president for marketing.

The Waterford-based credit union, which serves New London and Windham counties, announced the opening of its first casino-related branch Monday afternoon.

"This new branch will offer Mohegan Sun employees all the amenities of our other full-service branches while being conveniently located on site for easy access," Brian A. Orenstein, Charter Oak's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

The Mohegan Sun facility will be the credit union's fourth branch opening over a five-year period, including a new facility completed this year in Mystic. Charter Oak also extensively remodeled the branch in Groton that served as its headquarters until a move two years ago to Waterford.

"No other financial institution in eastern Connecticut has committed to the kind of branch expansion that we've undertaken, and it's a direct indicator of the tremendous growth and financial strength this credit union has experienced over the past several years," Orenstein said.

Once the Mohegan Sun facility opens at the Eagleview Employee Center, Charter Oak will have four specialized outlets, including ones at Electric Boat and Fitch High School in Groton and at Killingly High School in Dayville.

The new branch will include teller service, member services, automated teller machines and night depository. It will be housed on the first floor within an existing building.

"We've worked very hard to be able to offer our members the most convenient and largest branch system of any local financial institution serving eastern Connecticut," Orenstein said.

l.howard@theday.com

