R.I. teacher charged with sexually assaulting girl at Killingly campground

Published February 09. 2020 11:09PM 

KILLINGLY (AP) — A Rhode Island teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl at a Connecticut campground, police said.

Nicholas Oilveira, 29, is accused of sexually assaulting a friend's daughter while camping at the Hideaway Cove Campground in Killingly in July 2018, police said.

Oliveira turned himself into police on Saturday and was released on $100,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court in Danielson on Feb. 18. It was not immediately clear Sunday if he has an attorney.

Oliveira was a special education teacher at Ashton School in Cumberland, R.I., police said in the arrest warrant.

Paul DiModica of the Cumberland school committee told WJAR-TV that the school district made aware of allegations against Oliveira in July and he was placed immediately on leave.

“He has not been in front of children this school year," DiModica said.

 

