Public's need to hear from police

The last week of January was an unusually violent one in southeastern Connecticut. In two incidents, three people died and another was left in critical condition.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, two men were shot inside a house in Norwich. One died and one was critically injured.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, a young woman and a young man died in a homicide-suicide and fire in an apartment in New London.

Norwich police and the state police Eastern District Major Crime Squad continue to investigate the incident on School Street. The New London and state fire marshals and state police Fire and Explosion Unit determined that the blaze on Granite Street was not an accident. New London police are continuing to investigate the deaths.

An ongoing investigation gives police the legal right to keep the details to themselves as they attempt to piece together what happened. There is one vital piece of information police can and should release as soon as they have it: Is anyone else in danger? Neighbors have a need to know, as in the Norwich and New London crime scenes, and the general public has the right to know. If an arrest is made, the public has the right to that information as well.

Journalists have no greater right to information than any other member of the public, but it primarily falls to the news media to get the word out, as a matter of public information and, ultimately, public safety. Once police become confident that an incident was targeted and there's no threat to others, they should say so. If police have reason to believe that a crime is not a random act and may pose a continuing danger to the public, it is all the more critical to let people know.

That's the kind of information reporters are seeking when they call police spokespersons during the early stages of a crime. Many departments understand that's in keeping with their public safety role and does not infringe on their investigation. Some people might say that police would tell the public if there was further danger, but no member of the public should have to wonder if no news is good news.

In a void of accurate information, people will start sharing gossip and innuendo, some of it wide of the mark of what might really have occurred.

The New London Police Department took about eight hours getting the word out to the public about what happened on Granite Street, releasing victims' names 36 hours later, and only after the state's Chief Medical Examiner did so. Norwich police on the day of the shooting said only that there were two adult victims, one deceased and one critically injured, not saying for another 43 hours that it appeared to be a targeted attack. Meanwhile, people could see for themselves that a blocked street filled with emergency vehicles meant something bad had happened — or worse, might still be happening.

The public has the legal right to know.

The Day editorial board meets regularly with political, business and community leaders and convenes weekly to formulate editorial viewpoints. It is composed of President and Publisher Tim Dwyer, Managing Editor Izaskun E. Larrañeta, staff writer Erica Moser and retired deputy managing editor Lisa McGinley. However, only the publisher and editorial page editor are responsible for developing the editorial opinions. The board operates independently from the Day newsroom.