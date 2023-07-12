Log In

    Wednesday, July 12, 2023

    Montville man indicted on federal weapon charges

    July 12, 2023 6:49 pm • Last Updated: July 12, 2023 7:44 pm
    By John Penney
    Day Staff Writer

    A 31-year-old Montville man accused of manufacturing and selling firearms without a license was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

    Nicholas DeFelice was charged with engaging in the business of dealing in and manufacturing firearms and possession of unregistered firearms.

    Authorities allege DeFelice between January 2020 and February 2022 built and sold firearms despite not being licensed to do so. In February 2022, DeFelice was found in possession of two rifles with barrels measuring less than the federally mandated minimum length of 16 inches, along with a silencer, prosecutors said.

    DeFelice pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a combined maximum prison term of 15 years, and was released on a $100,000 bond.

    The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of more than 50 firearms seized from DeFelice in 2022.

    j.penney@theday.com

