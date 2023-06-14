Log In

Reset Password
    • News
    Sports
    Opinion
    Podcasts
    Arts & Entertainment
    Photos & Videos
    Obituaries
    FAQS
  • MARKETPLACE
    • Classifieds
    Jobs
    Homes
    Wheels
    Coupons
    Contests
    Magazines
    Bookstore
    Business Directory
  • SERVICES
    • Membership
    E-Paper
    Advertising
    MENU
    Police Logs
    Wednesday, June 14, 2023

    Police logs ― June 15, 2023

    June 14, 2023 7:28 pm • Last Updated: June 14, 2023 7:31 pm
    By Joe Wojtas
    Night City Editor

    Norwich

    Christopher J. Gutierrez, 41, of 224 Broadway, No. 2, was charged Sunday with breach of peace.

    Paul Graziani, 69, of 32 Broadway, No. 2, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree arson, reckless burning and two counts of reckless endangerment.

    Waterford

    Carrie Duddie, 45, of 146 Lake Road, Griswold, was charged Sunday with driving with a suspended license.

    Darryl Stefanski, 62, of 13 Lamphere Road was charged Sunday with three counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

    Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

    STORIES THAT MAY INTEREST YOU
    Tag on skates
    New London ― Members of the Matuszeski family of Washington, D.C. and their relatives, the Boben family of Waterford, played tag Thursday while rollerblading in the parking lot of Ocean Beach Park in...
    Waterford police names lost bear: Leo McFuzz
    Waterford -- Officer Leo McFuzz is reporting for duty. A lost teddy bear that was taken in by the Waterford Police Department in December has officially been given a name. First name: Leo, for law enf...
    Officials seek solutions for I-95 'crisis'
    [naviga:img class="img-responsive" alt="I-95" src="/Assets/news2015/i95/I95-Teaser.png"/] Explore The Day’s investigation into I-95’s problems and challenges. Two accidents this week on Inte...
    Contractor stabbed in Old Saybrook following argument over loud music
    Old Saybrook — A contractor staying overnight to work on a house was stabbed early Friday morning following an argument over loud music. Police said the man reported the stabbing at 1:49 a.m. at 29 Be...
    Back To Top
    About The Day
    The Day Publishing Company
    47 Eugene O'Neill Drive
    P.O. Box 1231
    New London, CT 06320-1231 USA
    Staff Profiles
    President/Publisher Newsroom Advertising/Marketing
    FAQs Jobs at The Day Contact Us
    Quick Links
    E-Paper Contests Horoscopes Puzzles TV
    Calendar Milestones Newsletters
    Advertising
    About Our Ads Advertise Place A Classified Ad Contacts
    Find New London Area Jobs Business Directory
    Services
    Photo Reprints Privacy Policy/Terms RSS Text/SMS Alerts