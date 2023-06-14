Police logs ― June 15, 2023

Norwich

Christopher J. Gutierrez, 41, of 224 Broadway, No. 2, was charged Sunday with breach of peace.

Paul Graziani, 69, of 32 Broadway, No. 2, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree arson, reckless burning and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Waterford

Carrie Duddie, 45, of 146 Lake Road, Griswold, was charged Sunday with driving with a suspended license.

Darryl Stefanski, 62, of 13 Lamphere Road was charged Sunday with three counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.