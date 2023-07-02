Log In

    Sunday, July 02, 2023

    Police logs ― July 3, 2023

    July 02, 2023 4:53 pm • Last Updated: July 02, 2023 6:48 pm
    By John Penney
    Day Staff Writer

    Norwich

    Craig Bruscato, 36, of 193 Boston Post Road, Waterford, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

    Shane Smith, 28, of 324 Boswell Ave., Apt. 3, was charged Saturday with criminal violation of a protective order.

    Nathaniel Gromek, 26, of 119 Ross Hill Road, Lisbon, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

    Waterford

    Timothy Mctigue, 60, of 27 Masonic St., New London, was charged Saturday with interfering with an officer, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving without a license and driving with an improper registration or license.

    Joseph Forbes, 23, of 152 Gifford Lane, Bozrah, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to display a reflected license plate.

    Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

