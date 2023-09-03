Log In

    Sunday, September 03, 2023

    Police logs ― Sept. 4, 2023

    September 03, 2023 7:35 pm • Last Updated: September 03, 2023 7:35 pm
    By Daniel Drainville
    Day Staff Writer

    Norwich

    Joseph Sanko, 67, of 24 8th St., was charged Friday with violation of probation.

    Eugenio Rodrigues, 31, of 21 Clairemont Ave., was charged Friday with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

    Rose LaFlamme, 75, of 70 Mechanic St., was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the right-hand lane.

    Danichalee Marcano, 25, of 40 Pearl St., was charged Sunday with breach of peace and assault of public safety personnel.

    Melanie Quintana, 30, of 15 Mopsic Court, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

    Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

