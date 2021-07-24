Support Local News.

Shots fired in New London

Published July 24. 2021 4:24PM 

By Taylor Hartz   Day staff writer

New London — Police responded to a report of shots being fired Friday night.

Officers responded about 11:40 p.m. to reports of shots being fired in the area of Colman Street and Cedar Grove Avenue, according to the New London Police Department.

No one was injured, but officers found multiple shell casings and other evidence at the scene, police said.

Police did not believe the shooting was a random act. The investigation was ongoing as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

t.hartz@theday.com

