Stonington police use DNA to solve 3-year-old ATM theft case

Published August 24. 2021 5:23PM | Updated August 24. 2021 5:31PM

By Joe Wojtas   Day staff writer

Stonington — Police have charged an Ansonia man with stealing an ATM from a Pawcatuck convenience store three years ago after matching his DNA to that found in a car that left the scene.

Santos Villafane, 54, turned himself in Sunday after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He is being held at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center after not being able to post the $50,000 bond that was set at his arraignment. He is next scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Oct. 22.

According to police, Villafane entered the Henny Penny store on Route 2 in Pawcatuck on July 27, 2018, and stole the ATM machine. Police did not disclose how much cash was in the machine at the time.

Capt. Todd Olson said that over the course of an extensive investigation, police were able to identify the vehicle used in the theft and then obtained DNA from it. That DNA was matched to Villafane. He said police have not been able to identify any other suspects in the case.

Villafane also was arrested in 2019 in Bethel and charged with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer, according to the state judicial records. That case is pending.

j.wojtas@theday.com

