    Sunday, June 25, 2023

    Police: Shot fired at vehicle in Norwich

    June 25, 2023 1:11 pm • Last Updated: June 25, 2023 5:50 pm
    By John Penney
    Day Staff Writer

    Norwich – A gunman fired at an unoccupied vehicle on Sunday morning in what police are calling a likely “targeted” attack.

    Officers at approximately 9:20 a.m. responded to the area of 5 Dion St. in the Taftville section of town for a report of a shot fired, Norwich police Lt. Christopher Merrill said.

    Merrill said the shooter fled the scene on foot and a subsequent police canine track was unsuccessful. No injuries were reported.

    Merrill said the department is investigating leads in the incident and there is no danger to the public.

    j.penney@theday.com

