Police: Shot fired at vehicle in Norwich

Norwich – A gunman fired at an unoccupied vehicle on Sunday morning in what police are calling a likely “targeted” attack.

Officers at approximately 9:20 a.m. responded to the area of 5 Dion St. in the Taftville section of town for a report of a shot fired, Norwich police Lt. Christopher Merrill said.

Merrill said the shooter fled the scene on foot and a subsequent police canine track was unsuccessful. No injuries were reported.

Merrill said the department is investigating leads in the incident and there is no danger to the public.

