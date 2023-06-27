Log In

    Tuesday, June 27, 2023

    Man charged in Groton hookah lounge shootout

    June 27, 2023 5:17 pm • Last Updated: June 27, 2023 6:56 pm
    By John Penney
    Day Staff Writer

    Groton ― Town Police charged a 33-year-old New London man Tuesday in connection with a May shootout at the Midnight Hookah Lounge in which police said dozens of shots were fired but no one was injured.

    Jeremy Dixon, of 78 Blydenburg Ave., was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment. Dixon was being held Tuesday on a $100,000 bond. No arraignment date was immediately provided by Groton police.

    Police said Dixon was one of “multiple suspects” identified during their investigation of a May 7 altercation at the hookah lounge on Pleasant Valley Road that escalated into a gunfight.

    Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying additional suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at (860) 441-6712.

