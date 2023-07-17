Log In

Reset Password
    • News
    Sports
    Opinion
    Podcasts
    Arts & Entertainment
    Photos & Videos
    Obituaries
    FAQS
  • MARKETPLACE
    • Classifieds
    Jobs
    Homes
    Wheels
    Coupons
    Contests
    Magazines
    Bookstore
    Business Directory
  • SERVICES
    • Day Media Group
    Membership
    E-Paper
    Advertising
    MENU
    Police-Fire Reports
    Monday, July 17, 2023

    New London dentist pleads guilty to tax evasion

    July 17, 2023 7:53 pm • Last Updated: July 17, 2023 8:06 pm
    By Elizabeth Regan
    Day Staff Writer

    A New London dentist faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to tax evasion in federal court.

    Boulos “Paul” Hanna, 66, of East Lyme, is accused of failing to file returns on $1.6 million in taxable income over a seven-year span ending in 2020. Federal prosecutors in a news release said he owed the Internal Revenue Service $244,541.

    He owns the Paul Hanna DMD PC family dentistry practice in New London.

    Prosecutors said Hanna also attempted to evade taxes by paying himself “management fees” instead of a reasonable wage, operating in cash by self-endorsing business checks to himself and cashing the checks to keep money out of his personal bank accounts, and paying personal expenses directly from his business accounts without reflecting those payments as income.

    He is free until his sentencing on Oct. 18.

    Post your comment

    We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that does not contribute to an engaging dialogue. Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines. Read the commenting policy.

    STORIES THAT MAY INTEREST YOU
    Ten children receive new adaptive bikes
    North Stonington ― Ten Connecticut kids received new adaptive bikes during the Grampy’s Charity Open golf tournament fundraiser at Foxwoods’ Lake of Isles Golf Course on Monday. The bikes were part o...
    California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
    DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Long the hottest place on Earth, Death Valley put a sizzling exclamation point Sunday on a record warm summer that is baking nearly the entire globe by flirting with some o...
    Vermont prepared for epic flooding. It wasn't enough.
    In Wyndham, Vt., a wooden A-frame house that normally evokes blustery winters sits on a roadway transformed by record rainfall into a river. Twenty miles away in Bridgewater, a man wades through wais...
    Fishing in the rain
    Groton ― A pair of fishers wear ponchos as they work in the rain from a pier along Eastern Point Road in Groton on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Up to an inch of rain was possible Sunday in New London and N...
    Back To Top
    About The Day
    The Day Publishing Company
    47 Eugene O'Neill Drive
    P.O. Box 1231
    New London, CT 06320-1231 USA
    Staff Profiles
    President/Publisher Newsroom Advertising/Marketing
    FAQs Jobs at The Day Contact Us
    Quick Links
    E-Paper Contests Horoscopes Puzzles TV
    Calendar Milestones Newsletters
    Advertising
    About Our Ads Advertise Place A Classified Ad Contacts
    Find New London Area Jobs Business Directory
    Services
    Day Media Group Photo Reprints Privacy Policy/Terms RSS Text/SMS Alerts