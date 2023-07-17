New London dentist pleads guilty to tax evasion

A New London dentist faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to tax evasion in federal court.

Boulos “Paul” Hanna, 66, of East Lyme, is accused of failing to file returns on $1.6 million in taxable income over a seven-year span ending in 2020. Federal prosecutors in a news release said he owed the Internal Revenue Service $244,541.

He owns the Paul Hanna DMD PC family dentistry practice in New London.

Prosecutors said Hanna also attempted to evade taxes by paying himself “management fees” instead of a reasonable wage, operating in cash by self-endorsing business checks to himself and cashing the checks to keep money out of his personal bank accounts, and paying personal expenses directly from his business accounts without reflecting those payments as income.

He is free until his sentencing on Oct. 18.