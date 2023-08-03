Log In

    Thursday, August 03, 2023

    State police double reward in Colchester homicide

    August 03, 2023 7:58 pm • Last Updated: August 03, 2023 8:02 pm
    By Joe Wojtas
    Night City Editor

    Colchester ― State police announced Thursday they have doubled the reward in their investigation of the 2018 homicide of James Stone Jr.

    The reward has been increased to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Stone’s death.

    The 36-year-old Stone Jr. was found dead in his Stanavage Road trailer from shotgun wounds to his chest and lower extremities on May 18, 2018.

    A $25,000 reward was initially announced in January 2022.

    Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact State Police by email at david.bennett@ct.gov or phone at (860) 465-5456. All information will be kept confidential.

