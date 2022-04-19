L+M Hospital makes investment in renewable energy

Get the weekly rundown Sign up to receive our weekly BizBuzz newsletter Email* Submit

New London — Lawrence + Memorial Hospital is installing a fuel cell microgrid that it said will reduce emissions and generate more than $9 million in energy cost savings over a 20-year period.

Fuel cells generate energy by converting natural gas to electricity without combustion. The alternate power source will support L+M’s main electrical system, which is being upgraded as part of an expansion of the hospital’s emergency department. It will provide redundancy in back-up power as well as "overall campus sustainability," according to an L+M news release.

“Although back-up generators remain the first line of defense during a power outage, fuel cells provide continuous power to ensure critical infrastructure remains up and running at all times,” the release said.

L+M is the first hospital in the Yale New Haven Health system to install an alternate energy source.

The fuel cells, which L+M's partner in the project, Bloom Energy, is installing at its own expense on the hospital's campus, which is between Montauk and Ocean avenues, will provide 1.75 megawatts of power. Construction began in early spring and is expected to be completed this summer. In the meantime, underground construction work will take place along Ocean Avenue to Faire Harbour Place as the fuel cells are connected to the hospital’s main power plant.

“It is important that we support the health of our environment through actions that support sustainability efforts. By making this investment we are demonstrating the importance of being good stewards of the environment,” said Denise Fiore, L+M’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

In one year, the fuel cells are expected to prevent the emission of more than 7,935 pounds of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant that causes smog, as well as offset the emission of more than 3,537 pounds of sulfur dioxide, the hospital said. According to projections, the fuel cells will reduce L+M’s carbon dioxide emissions by 23% and its water consumption by 273 million gallons.

“Through this project we have a unique opportunity to not only improve hospital operations, but also to improve the environmental health of New London,” said Robert Palumberi, L+M facilities administrative director. “We’re proud and excited to be part of the state of Connecticut’s solution to meet goals for clean and renewable energy.”

